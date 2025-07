A pedestrian is in a serious condition after a collision with a vehicle in East Auckland.

A pedestrian has been seriously injured after an accident involving a vehicle in East Auckland.

A police spokesperson said emergency services were called to the intersection of Patons and Bleakhouse Rds about 4.40pm.

“One person was transported to hospital and inquiries are ongoing.”

A Hato Hone St John spokesperson said one ambulance and one rapid response vehicle were called to the scene about 4.40pm.