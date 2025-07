Police are searching for 16-year-old Ella who went missing in Lower Hutt this afternoon. Photo / NZ Police

Police are asking for help to find a 16-year-old girl reported missing from Hutt Hospital.

Ella was reported missing about 1.10pm today and was last seen on Waterloo Rd in Lower Hutt.

“Police and Ella’s family have concerns for her welfare and would like to find her as soon as possible,” a spokesperson said.

“Police believe she is likely to be in the Hutt Valley/Wellington District area.”