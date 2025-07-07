Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Home / New Zealand

‘Unusual injury’: Police seek answers in case of baby with nine fractures

RNZ
Quick Read

Police said the baby girl had a broken arm, which was unusual for a three-month-old. Photo / RNZ / Richard Tindiller

Police said the baby girl had a broken arm, which was unusual for a three-month-old. Photo / RNZ / Richard Tindiller

By Sam Sherwood of RNZ

A 3-month-old baby suffered nine fractures, including to her ribcage, ankle and arm, police have revealed.

Detective Senior Sergeant Steve Wescott said on Thursday police were notified a 3-month-old baby was taken to hospital by its family in Hutt

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Save

Latest from New Zealand

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

Latest from New Zealand