Police said the baby girl had a broken arm, which was unusual for a three-month-old. Photo / RNZ / Richard Tindiller

By Sam Sherwood of RNZ

A 3-month-old baby suffered nine fractures, including to her ribcage, ankle and arm, police have revealed.

Detective Senior Sergeant Steve Wescott said on Thursday police were notified a 3-month-old baby was taken to hospital by its family in Hutt Valley on June 14.

“The baby girl had a broken arm, which appeared an unusual injury for such a young baby.

“Further examination has taken place at the hospital, which has identified multiple further fractures throughout the baby’s upper and lower body.