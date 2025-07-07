“Police are investigating... we do not believe the injuries could have been sustained accidentally.”
On Monday, Wescott said the baby had sustained nine fractures, including throughout her ribcage and a fracture to her ankle and upper arm.
“Some of these injuries occurred at different times, and Police are working tirelessly to find the truth."
The baby’s condition was improving, Wescott said but police continued to ask for anyone who knows anything to come forward.
Contact Police via 105, quoting file number 250614/8509, or provide information anonymously through Crime Stoppers on 0800 555 111.
- RNZ