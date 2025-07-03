Police do not believe the injuries could have been sustained accidentally and are investigating the circumstances of how the fractures happened, he said.

“There will be people who know how the baby girl sustained such serious injuries and we are urging them – or anyone else with information – to do the right thing and come forward," Wescott said.

If you can help, please contact Police via 105, quoting file number 250614/8509.

You can also provide information anonymously through Crime Stoppers on 0800 555 111.

It is the third case this week where police have announced investigations about injured or dead babies, with a newborn baby’s body found in Auckland yesterday and another baby suffering critical injuries in Foxton Beach.

The 6-month-old baby was found badly injured on Sunday and emergency services were called about 5.30am to a house in Seabury Ave.

The child was flown to Starship Hospital and police are working to establish how he was injured.

Then in Auckland’s Freemans Bay yesterday a newborn baby’s body was discovered in a wheelie bin.

A 32-year-old woman has been charged with interfering with human remains.

Detective Inspector Scott Beard said a post-mortem examination was carried out on the baby yesterday, the results of which are still pending.

“This is a tragedy for everyone concerned and there is a person’s wellbeing to consider here alongside the investigation, so we will ensure the woman gets the support she needs,” he said.

“Police acknowledge this will understandably be quite confronting information for the community to grapple with.”