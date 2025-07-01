Advertisement
Baby critically injured at Foxton Beach home, police investigate

Police are investigating after a baby was critically injured in Foxton Beach on Sunday. Photo / Google Maps

Police are investigating after a 6-month-old baby boy was found with critical injuries at a Foxton Beach house on Sunday, police say.

Emergency services were called about 5.30am to the Seabury Ave house in Foxton Beach, which is about 40km southwest of Palmerston North, said Detective Senior Sergeant Michael Deegan.

