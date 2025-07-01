Police are investigating after a baby was critically injured in Foxton Beach on Sunday. Photo / Google Maps

Police are investigating after a 6-month-old baby boy was found with critical injuries at a Foxton Beach house on Sunday, police say.

Emergency services were called about 5.30am to the Seabury Ave house in Foxton Beach, which is about 40km southwest of Palmerston North, said Detective Senior Sergeant Michael Deegan.

“The baby was initially transported to Palmerston North Hospital before being airlifted to Starship Hospital, where he remains in a critical condition.

“Police are working to establish how the baby boy came to be injured. This includes a scene examination at the Foxton Beach house, where a scene guard is currently in place.”