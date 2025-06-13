Advertisement
Updated

Police review finds 128 recruits failed English test, fitness standards

Michael Morrah
By
Senior investigative reporter·NZ Herald·
3 mins to read

Police will conduct an audit, assessing applicants over a six-month period. Video / Alex Burton, Alyse Wright

A review of police candidates sparked after an investigation by the Herald has found 128 recruits failed a basic English test and a further 17 candidates failed the police fitness assessment or completed components of it incorrectly.

The Herald revealed in April police launched a after learning some prospective cops were given exemptions and allowed into police college despite failing key components of testing.

