New Zealand

Police reveal audit of police college applicants after discovering fitness test breaches

Michael Morrah
By
Senior investigative reporter·NZ Herald·
8 mins to read

Police will conduct an audit, assessing applicants over a six-month period. Video / Alex Burton, Alyse Wright
  • The Herald can exclusively reveal police are carrying out an audit of hundreds of applicants after some recruits who failed physical tests were allowed into police college.
  • The investigation follows concerns about political pressure to meet the target of 500 extra officers by November.
  • The Police Association says the move to exempt some applicants is concerning and warns that lowering fitness standards could endanger officers and compromise public safety.

Police have launched a wide-ranging investigation of hundreds of police recruit applicants after learning some prospective cops who failed physical tests got approval to start police college anyway.

Police announced they would investigate by carrying out an audit after the Herald started asking questions about whether

Latest from New Zealand

Latest from New Zealand