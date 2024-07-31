Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Home / New Zealand

Customs intelligence report reveals ‘insider threats’ growing as organised crime gangs expand in New Zealand

Michael Morrah
By
5 mins to read
Customs intelligence report, obtained exclusively by the Herald, reveals ‘insider threats’ grow as organised crime gangs expand in New Zealand. Video / Ben Dickens / Michael Morrah

Customs intelligence obtained exclusively by the Herald reveals New Zealand’s maritime borders are being “repeatedly exploited” by drug traffickers, local gangs are pushing into the Pacific and Europe, and that efforts to corrupt insiders at

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

Latest from New Zealand

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

Latest from New Zealand