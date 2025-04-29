Advertisement
Police Minister Mark Mitchell insists recruits who graduated without swim test return to the pool

Michael Morrah
By
Senior investigative reporter·NZ Herald·
6 mins to read

Police will conduct an audit, assessing applicants over a six-month period. Video / Alex Burton, Alyse Wright
  • 149 police recruits graduated without a swimming assessment due to a cryptosporidium outbreak at public pools in Wellington.
  • Police Minister Mark Mitchell has expressed concerns, saying water competency during police training is important.
  • The Police Association argued against retesting, citing officer safety and the non-mandatory nature of the assessment.
  • The Herald revealed this week an audit of hundreds of applicants is being carried out after some who failed fitness test prerequisites were approved to start police college anyway.

Two groups of police recruits comprising 149 constables graduated from police college despite not being assessed on their ability to swim - a decision Police Minister Mark Mitchell says doesn’t meet his expectations and he’s directed police to get them back to the pool.

Police

