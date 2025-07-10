A body has been found off Paratutae Island, near Whatipū Beach in West Auckland. Image / Google Maps

Searchers looking for a missing diver off West Auckland have found a body near Paratutae Island, police say.

Formal identification is yet to take place, but the body was believed to be that of a diver reported missing at Whatipū Beach early yesterday morning.

“Police have informed the person’s family, who are being provided with support at this incredibly difficult time”, police said.

The national dive squad, search and rescue, and maritime unit were involved in the search and recovery this morning.