In 2023, which is the last year ESR has data for, there were 31 cases of the illness in the Capital and Coast and Hutt Valley DHB areas. In 2022 there were 42.
“Health NZ has alerted all pools to the current increase in gastro illness. When there is increased crypto illness in our communities it is recommended that all pools take additional action to reduce the likelihood of the crypto bug circulating in their pool system,” Palmer said.
“We have also issued advice to early childhood centres across the Greater Wellington region as crypto can spread easily, especially among younger children.
“Crypto is a gastro bug that causes vomiting and diarrhoea, and people can remain infectious for up to two weeks, which is why good hygiene and cleaning practices are important. People who have been unwell must not swim for two weeks afterdiarrhoea has stopped – crypto can still spread for two weeks after the illness has gone away."
Lower Hutt woman Sarah, who is only being referred to by her first name, last week said her husband and 1-year-old son caught the bug and were so violently ill “I nearly called an ambulance”.
“[My husband] was on the toilet at 2am screaming for me to go get a bucket,” she told the Herald.
“I ran down to get a bucket and came back and he’d passed out from overheating, pretty much, but it was almost like a seizure. His eyes were open and he was leaning back.
“I freaked and went to get my phone to call an [ambulance], and slapped him and he came to.”
She said his body temperature was extremely high and he was sweaty, shaking and could not keep any water down.
“Anything he took came straight back out. He was also getting super-intense stomach cramps, it was incredibly painful for him.”