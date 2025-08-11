Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Premium

Police Minister Mark Mitchell’s past police work revealed in health battle - Audrey Young

Audrey Young
By
Senior Political Correspondent·NZ Herald·
7 mins to read

Police Minister Mark Mitchell as a constable in Taupo with Czar in 2000, who was retired by then. Photo / Nicola Topping

Police Minister Mark Mitchell as a constable in Taupo with Czar in 2000, who was retired by then. Photo / Nicola Topping

Audrey Young
Opinion by Audrey Young
Audrey Young, Senior Political Correspondent at the New Zealand Herald based at Parliament, specialises in writing about politics and power.
Learn more

It started as a conversation with Police Minister Mark Mitchell about why he had been absent from the Beehive on sick leave when he looked perfectly healthy on his return (spoiler alert: he wasn’t throwing a sickie).

It turned into a much longer discussion about how many parts of his

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Save