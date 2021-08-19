Police still looking into two men in relation to Wellington's Operation Emerald investigation

Police are still making enquiries into two men. Photo / File

Nearly a year after an investigation began into allegations of sexual assault against a Wellington group, including some in the music scene, police say inquiries are still ongoing into complaints against two men.

During the investigation police said they received 10 formal complaints and a further number of reports that did not proceed to formal complaints.

As a result, police said one man was charged and is before the court in relation to seven complainants and is facing 10 charges.

But the Herald can now reveal police are still looking into two other men in relation to two complaints.

Police also said a tenth formal complaint was investigated, in respect to another man, but no further action was being taken.

The operation was sparked by social media users sharing claims about the alleged behaviour of a group of Wellington men.

In November police investigating the claims said they had received about 20 reports from women.

At the time police said about 12 detectives working on the case, however police would not confirm staff numbers now.

"Police operations are always flexible and staff numbers assigned may rise and fall depending on the operational requirements at any one time."

A spokesperson told the Herald it is currently managed by an investigator who is preparing the case for the prosecution of the individual currently before the courts.

Detective Senior Sergeant John Van Den Heuvel said last year that people with allegations should contact police or survivor support services rather than posting about it online.

If you have been affected by sexual violence and need support contact Wellington HELP on their 24/7 support line, (04) 801 6655.

Where to get help:

• If it's an emergency and you feel that you or someone else is at risk, call 111.

• If you've ever experienced sexual assault or abuse and need to talk to someone call the confidential crisis helpline Safe to Talk on: 0800 044 334 or text 4334. (Available 24/7)

• Male Survivors Aotearoa offers a range of confidential support at centres across New Zealand - find your closest one here.

• Mosaic - Tiaki Tangata: 0800 94 22 94 (available 11am-8pm)

• If you have been abused, remember it's not your fault.

• Wellington HELP has a 24/7 helpline for people who need to speak to someone immediately. You can call 04 801 6655 and push 0 at the menu.