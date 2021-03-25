One of NZ entertainment industry's leading figures faces sex offence charges

The man, who has interim name suppression, is due to appear in a North Island district court next month. Photo / File

A leading figure in the New Zealand entertainment industry has been charged with sexual violation and indecent assault.

A raft of allegations of sexual misconduct, harassment and assault have recently emerged against members of the country's entertainment scene.

Late last year, in an unrelated case, 23-year-old Wellington musician was charged with sexual violation and indecent assault. His case is part of an ongoing investigation into sexual offending in Wellington called operation Emerald.

The operation was launched in October after posts were made on social media. The 23-year-old has been charged with seven charges related to sexual assault.