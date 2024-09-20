Advertisement
Christchurch road-rage stabbing: Man arrested, victim critically injured

Jaime Lyth
Multimedia Journalist·NZ Herald·
2 mins to read
A man is critically injured after a stabbing outside a Christchurch car wash company. Photo / George Heard

A man has been arrested in Christchurch after an apparent road rage attack left another man in hospital.

Police launched an investigation after a man arrived at Christchurch Hospital on Thursday night in a critical condition after being stabbed.

“Inquiries revealed he was injured when two cars were parked at a red light and a man has gotten out of one of the vehicles and attacked the victim who was in the other car,” a police spokesperson said.

After reviewing CCTV footage and working with information from the public, a 26-year-old man was identified and arrested.

He has been charged with wounding with intent to cause grievous bodily harm.

He is due to appear in the Christchurch District Court tomorrow.


A Christchurch man remains in hospital with critical injuries after he was stabbed on Thursday night outside a Riccarton car wash company. Photo / George Heard
The incident was at the Clarence St and Blenheim Rd intersection outside a car wash business, about 5.40pm.

Two cars had stopped at red lights on Clarence St when a man got out of his vehicle and attacked the victim, who was inside a red car.

The attacker was alone and the victim was a rear passenger in a car of four adults, police said.

Police have not confirmed what led to the stabbing but the Herald understands there was loud music playing from the victim’s car.

Police do not believe the people knew each other.

“Police wish to thank members of the public for their assistance with information and footage.”

Canterbury Metro Police Detective Sergeant James Haigh said the victim remained in Christchurch Hospital in a critical condition.

