Christchurch road-rage stabbing: Man arrested, victim critically injured

A man is critically injured after a stabbing outside a Christchurch car wash company. Photo / George Heard

A man has been arrested in Christchurch after an apparent road rage attack left another man in hospital.

Police launched an investigation after a man arrived at Christchurch Hospital on Thursday night in a critical condition after being stabbed.

“Inquiries revealed he was injured when two cars were parked at a red light and a man has gotten out of one of the vehicles and attacked the victim who was in the other car,” a police spokesperson said.

After reviewing CCTV footage and working with information from the public, a 26-year-old man was identified and arrested.

He has been charged with wounding with intent to cause grievous bodily harm.