Christchurch road-rage stabbing: Man arrested, victim critically injured

A man has been arrested in Christchurch after an apparent road rage attack left another man in hospital.
Police launched an investigation after a man arrived at Christchurch Hospital on Thursday night in a critical condition after being stabbed.
“Inquiries revealed he was injured when two cars were parked at a red light and a man has gotten out of one of the vehicles and attacked the victim who was in the other car,” a police spokesperson said.
After reviewing CCTV footage and working with information from the public, a 26-year-old man was identified and arrested.
He has been charged with wounding with intent to cause grievous bodily harm.