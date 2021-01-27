Man denies Wellington music scene sexual assaults

The man's name will remain suppressed for now. Photo / File

A 23-year-old man has pleaded not guilty to multiple charges of sexual violation following an investigation into sexual assaults in the Wellington music scene.

The man appeared in the Wellington District Court this morning, where he denied all charges.

He is accused of indecently assaulting and raping five different women over a period of about three years.

He faces five charges of rape, two counts of indecent assault, and one of having an unlawful sexual connection. He also faces two charges of burglary and one of being unlawfully in a building.

It is not known yet whether there will be more than one trial so, to preserve the man's fair trial rights, Judge Bruce Davidson granted interim name suppression until his next appearance in March.

He will reappear in court for a case review later that month.

He was arrested as part of Operation Emerald, an ongoing police investigation into sexual offending in Wellington.

The operation was launched in October after posts were made on social media about a group of musicians.

In November, police investigating claims of sexual assault against some in the Wellington music scene said they have received approximately 20 reports from women.

A spokesperson told the Herald at the time the nature of the reports received relates to sexual offending and assault over an 18-month period.

Police asked anyone with further information to call 105 and quote Operation Emerald.

If you have been affected by sexual violence and need support contact Wellington HELP on their 24/7 support line, (04) 801 6655.

Where to get help:

• If it's an emergency and you feel that you or someone else is at risk, call 111.

• If you've ever experienced sexual assault or abuse and need to talk to someone call the confidential crisis helpline Safe to Talk on: 0800 044 334 or text 4334. (available 24/7)

• Male Survivors Aotearoa offers a range of confidential support at centres across New Zealand - find your closest one here.

• Mosaic - Tiaki Tangata: 0800 94 22 94 (available 11am-8pm)

• If you have been abused, remember it's not your fault.

• Wellington HELP has a 24/7 helpline for people who need to speak to someone immediately. You can call 04 801 6655 and push 0 at the menu.