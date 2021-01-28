Burst watermain in Wellington: Sand bags brought in to protect garages

Parts of Aro St are flooded. Photo / Katie Harris

Wellington Water is responding to a burst watermain, which has flooded parts of Aro St.

Sand bags have been put in place at the site of the burst to re-direct water away from garages.

It comes just days after a wastewater pipe burst in the central city sending sewage onto the street and authorities scrambling to isolate the leak.

Wellington Water said the incident was near 195 Aro St.

In footage posted on social media, police could be seen assisting traffic while water gushed up into the air and across the road.

Sand bags have been brought in to protect a home. Photo / Jack Crossland

Rocks could be seen sprayed across the road and at 5pm traffic was down to one lane with cars bumper to bumper in each direction.

A digger has been brought on site to assist with the clean-up.

Water reached halfway up the wheels of some parked cars and the footpath was so flooded it was difficult to walk through without gumboots.

Water has reached halfway up the wheels of some parked cars. Photo / Katie Harris

Wellington Water reported crews were on site by 4.30pm and had isolated the broken main.

There was no loss of service to customers within the catchment area.

"To facilitate the repair of the network main traffic management is currently being put in place to make the site safe. Once this is complete the team will proceed to expose the main and make the repair," a spokesperson said.

Here we go again....Aro Valley Road this time pic.twitter.com/fXCc0fqKmP — Andrew Perry (@AndrewPerryNZ) January 28, 2021

On Monday, a wastewater pipe burst at the intersection of Victoria and Mercer Sts.

The break was in a 300mm diameter cast iron pipe that was built in the early 1900s.

Mercer St is closed and Victoria St and Willeston St have reduced lanes.

The walkway around the council building has been temporarily removed.

Businesses and people in the area have been asked to conserve as much water as they can until the repairs are completed.