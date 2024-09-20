Peppered with the bodies of rusted-out cars, piles of rubbish and recycling, and various assortments of junk, it’s unclear if its topsy-turvy state is a result of the private search last Sunday, or if it has always been this way.
The burnt husks of two buildings on the land, believed to be a shed and a house, are all that remains of any residence.
Outside the front gate, which appears to have been taken off its hinges, are piles of stuffed plastic bags, a rusty saw, dirty spades and a blackened, rusted supermarket trolley.
You could drive right past, assuming it’s just another property left to go to ruin with nothing more to it, but a sign outside, welcoming visitors to Rangiwahia, holds a clue that there are rumours of something more sinister tied to this spot.
The hum of a tractor in the distance, the grunting and calling of cows, the wind rustling through the trees around the place where Muriwai’s loved ones say they found “items of interest” relating to her disappearance.
One local man said he spent Sunday helping to care for the search group and providing hot drinks for them. He said the community was sad for Muriwai’s family, but did not want to comment further.
Another local said there were maybe 40 to 50 people at the property on Sunday.
