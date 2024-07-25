A Facebook page dedicated to missing persons in New Zealand shared a message “following on from (Muriwai’s mother) Jasmin Gray’s post”.

“We ask the public that any fence signs/missing flyers in regards to our beautiful Breanna Muriwai throughout New Zealand be taken down,” the post said.

“The whānau and team thank each and every one of you who made the effort to help the family and team print, laminate, hand out flyers, put fence signs up and drop and pick signs up for others.”

The page posted that Breanna’s mother would say more soon, and to “please continue to be patient and give the whānau their space”.

Police said earlier this week, and confirmed again today, that they did not have any news on the missing person’s case.

“I can confirm there is no update at this time,” a spokesperson said.

Earlier this week Muriwai’s mother posted on social media that the family “had news of our beloved girl”, but she did not elaborate on what had happened.

“It wasn’t the outcome we were hoping for, but we still hold on to hope that we will have our closure and the fullest justice,” Gray said. “At this stage me and my whānau will be taking some time to process the reality of it all.”

- RNZ