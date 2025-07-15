Dozens are signing up daily to a job site for older workers who are struggling to find employment. Photo / 123rf
By Checkpoint of RNZ
Dozens of people are signing up to a job site for older workers every day, with more and more of them noticeably struggling to find jobs over the past nine months.
Wellington Pools is looking for a lifeguard who is more than 50 years old, accordingto an advertisement that told applicants to “forget your preconceptions of what a lifeguard looks like... we want people from all stages of life”.
But the team behind the Seniors at Work website said with 7000 registered jobseekers over the age of 50, they need many more opportunities like this to match the spike in people looking.
Fraser told Checkpoint the site was getting between 50 and 100 new people signing up every day.
“It’s definitely gone up and I have to say, unfortunately, that in the last especially six to nine months, I’ve had more and more job seekers who are struggling, contact me and ask for assistance and advice.”
He said the increase was a substantial jump from the numbers it was attracting just over nine months ago.
Fraser said the tough economic climate was making it harder for older jobseekers, and while the same issues were also affecting young people looking for work, unemployment has different implications as people age.
“Let’s not forget the 50 and overs who are also struggling and they’ve got to put food on the table... they’ve got mortgages, their health costs are increasing... it really is hard for older job seekers to find work at the moment.”
“We’re fitter, healthier, we’re living longer. So we either want to work or we need to work.
“There are a lot more people in the older age brackets that are working now than there were 20 years ago. The number has gone up quite drastically, but there are still an awful lot out there that are really looking for work and need to work.”
“A lot of people say [older people] are not tech savvy, that comes up all the time... whilst it might be fair to say that some people struggle, a lot don’t struggle.”
As for those who were struggling to keep up with changes in the workforce, Fraser said there were easy fixes.
“If you get an opportunity to do some retraining, take that opportunity. Don’t ever ignore it. And even if you’re not working, there are courses out there that are generally free and if you see one of those and you might be lacking in a certain skill do take advantage of that.”