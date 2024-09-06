A national collaboration of organisations that advocate on behalf of older people and their families is bringing its message to Thames-Coromandel, the district with the oldest population in New Zealand.
Selwyn Foundation, co-founders of the Aotearoa New Zealand National Forum for the Decade of Healthy Ageing He Oranga Kaumātua He Oranga Tangata, has invited older people in the district to a community conversations workshop to discuss what the ageing population might mean for them and the local community in the coming years.
Selwyn Foundation chief executive Denise Cosgrove said Thames-Coromandel District was at the forefront of the demographic shift, with 34% of the district’s population aged 65 and over, significantly higher than the national average of 16.5%. The average age of residents in the district was 53.6 in 2022.
With key focus areas of combating ageism and ensuring older people have access to integrated care, the forum was established by the Selwyn Foundation, Office for Seniors and Age Concern New Zealand in response to the global United Nations Decade of Healthy Ageing, which is currently under way.
“The Aotearoa New Zealand National Forum for the Decade of Healthy Ageing has been created to give focus to decade action and to provide a platform for change in local communities in partnership with their older people,” Cosgrove said.