Security guard Leon Saufoi who ‘badly assaulted’ Uber driver allowed to keep licence

Al Williams
By
Open Justice reporter·NZ Herald·
4 mins to read

Leon Saufoi says he is now "less reactive and more mindful" after giving up alcohol and completing an anti-violence programme.

A man who badly assaulted an Uber driver who wouldn’t transport him and his drunk mates will be able to continue working as a security guard despite police opposition.

Leon Saufoi also damaged the driver’s car and another vehicle, according to a recently released Private Security Personnel Licensing Authority decision.

