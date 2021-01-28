Victoria University's new 'Wellington' sign reignites name change stoush

Two new signs are being proposed for Rutherford House. Photo / Screenshot

Victoria University has applied for a resource consent to install new signage on top of Rutherford House featuring the word "Wellington".

The existing signage says "Victoria University".

Documents obtained by the Herald show the proposal for new signage uses the word "Wellington" in a large font with "Victoria University of" in a smaller font above it.

The proposal has enraged those who opposed the university's failed name change bid to be called University of Wellington.

The university has been pushing ahead with what it is calling a "brand refresh" after Education Minister Chris Hipkins quashed the controversial name change attempt.

Opponents say it's a "name change by stealth" and that the new Rutherford House sign is "arrogant".

The university has been refurbishing the Rutherford House tower floor by floor and one of the last stages involves refurbishment of the roof level.

Resource consent is required for external alterations, including the area of the proposed signs. Wellington City Council confirmed it has received a resource consent application.

In a statement, the university said the new signage has been carefully timed to minimise costs by undertaking the work at the same time that roof and cladding material are being replaced.

The university's proposed new signage. Photo / Screenshot

It said the sign was part of a programme to install bilingual signs throughout its campuses. The sign includes the university's Māori name in the smaller font below the word "Wellington".

"The signs are also in keeping with our well-publicised brand refresh to emphasise the word 'Wellington' in our name and to link ourselves to our city and region and strengthen our distinctiveness internationally", the university said.

Under the proposal, two larger illuminated signs will replace the current four smaller rooftop ones.

Hugh Rennie QC, a vocal opponent of the Victoria University name change, sent an email to interested parties last night regarding the move and other updates.

He said the university's management had their priorities and objectives wrong, suggesting the time had come for the Government to appoint a commissioner in place of the university's council.

Thousands of people, including students, signed a petition against the university changing its name. Photo / File

The university has also recently changed its Twitter profile to Wellington Uni. Its name on Facebook is Te Herenga Waka — Wellington Uni.

Lambton Ward city councillor Nicola Young, another long-standing vocal opponent of the name change, said the university should focus on the major issues it was facing.

"Its huge drop in income because international students can't get here; the culling of academic staff; and the need for high academic standards.

"Changing its name is a silly distraction that is upsetting most Wellingtonians; most especially its alumnae – traditionally major donors to the university."

Her colleague councillor Fleur Fitzsimons agreed describing the Rutherford House sign as "the height of management arrogance".

She said the university needed to concentrate less on its brand and more on quality research and teaching.

"The whole concept of a university having a brand is ridiculous."

Gwynn Compton, who led a 13,000-strong petition against the name change, said the new signage sent the wrong message to staff and students.

"The university is facing multi-million dollar deficits and they're asking staff to take pay cuts... the rebrand is inconsistent with the university's tightening of the belt."

The university said careful consideration has been given to the installation of the signage, "balancing the importance of ensuring the university recruits a strong cohort of students in a highly competitive market".