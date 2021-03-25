Wellington musician charged with sexual offending makes another appearance

The musician was arrested in relation to Operation Emerald, an ongoing investigation into sexual offending in Wellington.

A musician charged with sexual violation and indecent assault has made another appearance in the Wellington District Court.

He's accused of indecently assaulting and raping five different women over a period of about three years.

The 23-year-old faces five charges of rape, two counts of indecent assault, and one of having an unlawful sexual connection.

In January, the man denied all the charges.

Judge Catriona Doyle today said the case may be handled by the High Court, however until this is confirmed she set down a jury trial call over date in the District Court on May 15.

If the High Court accepts the matter, however, this date will be changed.

To preserve the man's fair trial rights, she agreed to maintain his interim name suppression, which both the defence and prosecution wished to continue.

The maximum sentence for sexual violation is 20 years and for indecent assault it's seven years.

The musician was arrested in relation to Operation Emerald, an ongoing investigation into sexual offending in Wellington.

This operation was launched in October after posts were made on social media about a group of musicians.

In November, police investigating claims of sexual assault against some in the Wellington music scene said they have received approximately 20 reports from women.

Police asked anyone with further information to call 105 and quote Operation Emerald.

If you have been affected by sexual violence and need support contact Wellington HELP on their 24/7 support line, (04) 801 6655.

Where to get help:

• If it's an emergency and you feel that you or someone else is at risk, call 111.

• If you've ever experienced sexual assault or abuse and need to talk to someone call the confidential crisis helpline Safe to Talk on: 0800 044 334 or text 4334. (Available 24/7)

• Male Survivors Aotearoa offers a range of confidential support at centres across New Zealand - find your closest one here.

• Mosaic - Tiaki Tangata: 0800 94 22 94 (available 11am-8pm)

• If you have been abused, remember it's not your fault.

• Wellington HELP has a 24/7 helpline for people who need to speak to someone immediately. You can call 04 801 6655 and push 0 at the menu.