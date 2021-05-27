Police release image of man linked to Kimleang Youn's death in Māngere

Do you know this man? If so, the police's Operation Kinley team would like you to call them on 09 261 1321. Photo / NZ Police

Police are asking for public assistance after releasing the image of a man linked to the death of Kimleang Youn in Māngere last month.

Youn, a 28-year-old man also known as Heng, died late last week from his injuries following an incident on Robertson Rd on April 28.

On Monday, the NZ Herald reported Youn fell from a vehicle he was travelling in about 8.30 that night, sustaining critical injuries.

The vehicle did not remain at the scene at the time and fled the area, according to police.

Counties Manukau Police Detective Senior Sergeant Kepal Richards said the Operation Kinley team looking into the incident had identified a vehicle believed to be linked to Youn's death.

However, Richards hoped the public would play a part in understanding what happened by releasing an image of the man police believe can assist their investigation.

"While we recognise the image is not high quality, we would ask anyone with information to come forward to police," he said.

"You contact the Operation Kinley team on 09 261 1321 any time."

Information could also be provided anonymously through Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.