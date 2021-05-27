Musician Thomas Oliver's Silver Scroll award revoked after sexual assault admission

Wellington musician and songwriter Thomas Oliver recently admitted assaulting a woman who rejected his advances. Photo / Supplied

Wellington musician Thomas Oliver has had his Silver Scroll Award revoked after admitting he assaulted a woman in 2017 by grasping her by the throat.

Oliver was awarded the APRA Silver Scroll Award in 2016 for his song If I Move To Mars.

Earlier this month he posted a lengthy statement to his Facebook page saying he had been "the subject of assault and harassment allegations" - most of which he denied - but went on to say that one was "mostly true" and that he "took responsibility" for his actions.

In the wake of his statement, the prestigious award has been revoked.

APRA's head of New Zealand operations, Anthony Healey, said in a statement, "We have been concerned and disappointed to hear of the actions of Thomas Oliver - an artist and songwriter who received a Silver Scroll Award in 2016.

"This is a matter that we have taken seriously and considered deeply. Our position in relation to matters of safety, sexual harm and harassment is clear, we have no tolerance of it.

"Respect and accountability are clear, stated values for us and we are doing everything we can to work towards meaningful positive change to make our industry a safer and more inclusive place."

Healey said APRA had reached out to Oliver and his management team to advise them that his title would be revoked and his name removed from the award records and from the trophy.

APRA said in a statement that the organisation acknowledged Oliver's apology and "respect and support his pursuit of rehabilitation".

"This story once again highlights the pervasive nature of these issues, and the amount of work that needs to be done to foster a safer, more respectful, and inclusive music community."

APRA are now reviewing all terms and conditions for participation in the awards programmes as well as reviewing their complaints procedures, which they said would be made public "in due course".

The assault took place in 2017 at an after-party for a music event, during which Oliver claims he was "black-out drunk" and "has no memory of what occurred".

"I asked if I could kiss her. She said no and that she had a partner," he wrote in his admission.

"We then headed to another after-party, and eventually she had set to leave and head home. I walked after her and grasped her throat with my hand," he continued.

He claimed he was "completely unaware" of his behaviour until he called the woman the next day and she told him what had happened.

Oliver said he apologised and offered to pay for any professional help the woman needed after the incident.

New Zealand On Air later admitted that it failed to offer adequate support to the woman - now one of its former employees - after the assault, Radio New Zealand reported.

The incident was witnessed by a RNZ Music employee who then intervened.

The crown funding agency New Zealand On Air then said in a statement to the broadcaster, "At the time, we believed we were responding appropriately but we now understand we should have done more to support our staff member in subsequent months, until she ultimately left us almost two years later."

Where to get help:

• If it's an emergency and you feel that you or someone else is at risk, call 111.

• If you've ever experienced sexual assault or abuse and need to talk to someone call the confidential crisis helpline Safe to Talk on: 0800 044 334 or text 4334.

• Alternatively contact your local police station

• If you have been abused, remember it's not your fault.