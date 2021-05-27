Auckland fatal crash: Cyclist killed on Stanley St in Parnell was Michael Sheffield, 73

Police at the scene on Stanley St last Thursday, May 20. Photo / NZME

27 May, 2021 03:22 AM 2 minutes to read

Police at the scene on Stanley St last Thursday, May 20. Photo / NZME

Police say the cyclist who died in a crash in Parnell last week was 73-year-old Michael Sheffield.

Sheffield was killed when a truck and bicycle collided on Stanley St at about 1.40pm last Thursday.

A police spokesman said an investigation into the crash in Parnell is ongoing.

Stanley St, where Michael Sheffield was killed in a crash, is a busy Auckland road with frequent heavy truck traffic. Photo / NZME

"Police's sympathies are with Mr Sheffield's family, who were are supporting," he added.

After the crash, a cyclist's group warned that mixing cyclists with high-volume truck and trailer units was a recipe for disaster.

"Cyclists try and avoid this street, but at times you have to use it, so this is the danger of that area and the danger of having a port in that location," Bike Auckland chair Barb Cuthbert said.

Waka Kotahi NZ Transport Agency said it was investing more in cycling and walking than ever before.

"Waka Kotahi NZ Transport Agency is saddened by the death of a cyclist on SH16/Stanley St yesterday, and our thoughts are with everyone affected by this tragic event," it said in a statement last week.

The agency said a nearby corridor connecting the northwest cycle path from Grafton Gully to the waterfront was part of wider improvements being investigated.

Waka Kotahi and Auckland Transport were jointly investigating this path.

The transport agency said the police Serious Crash Unit was investigating and Waka Kotahi would receive the crash unit's report once completed.