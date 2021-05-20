Auckland fatal crash: Cyclists and trucks on Stanley St a 'recipe for disaster', says Bike Auckland Chair

An officer at the scene of the incident at Stanley St. Photo / NZME

20 May, 2021 06:41 AM 3 minutes to read

An officer at the scene of the incident at Stanley St. Photo / NZME

Mixing cyclists with high-volume truck and trailer units is "a recipe for disaster", says the chair of Bike Auckland, following a fatal bike verse truck collision in Parnell this afternoon.

Emergency teams responded to a crash on Stanley St about 1.40pm. Police confirmed at 3.20pm a person had died.

Bike Auckland chairwoman Barb Cuthbert said Stanley St was dangerous for cyclists because the road was a major port access, often with heavy truck traffic.

"What we have is a lot of truck and trailer units accessing the port and they're big and heavy and unyeilding.

"Just by its nature that makes this street extremely dangerous for people on bikes.

"Cyclists try and avoid this street, but at times you have to use it, so this is the danger of that area and the danger of having a port in that location."

In 2014, 37-year-old cyclist John Tangiia was killed on the same road in a collision with a truck.

That crash occurred at the intersection of Stanley St and Parnell Rise, several hundred metres from Thursday's crash.

Cuthbert said the combination of someone on a bike and a big truck and trailer was very unsafe.

Police at the scene of the accident on Stanley St on Thursday. Photo / NZME

"The contrast of someone on a bike and a big truck and trailer unit – that's a recipe for disaster.

"The effect is that people on bikes are placed at extreme risk and the result are these two deaths.

"What can be done about it is a whole redesign of that network and that's not about to happen."

She said Bike Auckland were "absolutely gutted" at the news of the fatal collision.

"Instantly you see the horror of the nature of that crash and how terrified it would have been for the person involved.

"The result is horrific, whatever the cause … we've got to be doing better."

Police at the scene of a road accident in which a cyclist was hit by a truck on Stanley St, Parnell. Photo / NZME

Cycling Action Network's Patrick Morgan said his heart went out to the family of the deceased.

"Everyone who rides their bike on the street knows the risk out there.

"Clearly we're not doing enough to reduce the risk on our roads."

Auckland Transport declined to comment for this article, because the incident was now a police matter.