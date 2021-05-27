Principal asks Waikanae students to 'be aware' after attempted abduction of child reported

Police were told of the incident at 8.50am on Wednesday. Photo / NZME

A school principal says his students should "be aware of stranger danger" following reports of an attempted abduction of a child before school yesterday morning.

But there is no need for them change their behaviour, he says.

A child was approached by a stranger on their way to school who asked them to come with him, and then tried to grab their bag, police have been told.

Kapakapanui School in Waikanae made a Facebook post yesterday detailing a report in which a student was approached by an unidentified man earlier that morning.

The post made by principal Craig Vidulich said the student was riding their bike to school up Park Ave towards Ngarara Rd at around 8.15am.

"They were approached by someone wearing black skin pants, black shoes, grey/white sweatshirt," read the post.

"His head was covered with a mask/hood with red nose and two small eyes."

"This person asked the child to come to him, which they didn't. He then proceeded to follow the child and tried to grab the child's bag whilst they were riding their bike.

"The child rode further and spoke to a lady who advised them to carry on to school. The child came in to the office and we have since notified the police."

A police spokesperson said they received a report at around 8.50am of an unidentified person approaching a student on a bicycle in Waikanae.

"Police conducted area inquiries and have not yet located the person involved," they said.

"Police continue to make inquiries."

Vidulich said today he had no update from police, but there was no need for students to change their behaviour.

"We still want kids to be able to ride their bikes and walk to school," he said.

"We want normal behaviour and travelling to and from school to continue, but just be aware of stranger danger."