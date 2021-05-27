Wellington bus drivers won't strike till NZ Bus considers new pay proposals

The Tramways Union has proposed two new offers to NZ Bus. Photo / Nick James

The Tramways Union has proposed two new offers to NZ Bus. Photo / Nick James

Wellington bus drivers have presented NZ Bus with two new proposals to avoid another strike.

Last Thursday, 204 Tramways Union members voted to reject the latest pay offer from NZ Bus, giving the company until tomorrow to come back with a "fairer" deal.

They also passed a vote of no confidence in NZ Bus management and said they would be looking into the possibility of a multi-employer agreement with other bus operators.

The offer included a one-off incentive payment of $10,000 for those employed for five years or more - all other drivers would get $5000.

The agreement also kept the provision of five weeks' annual leave for all existing staff and increased the base hourly rate for drivers with at least six months' experience to $24 per hour.

Tramways Union Kevin O'Sullivan told the Herald they have presented NZ Bus with two new proposals to avoid another strike. Photo / Nick James

At the time, NZ Bus chief operating officer Jay Zmijewski said the company was very disappointed with the union's decision to reject the offer.

"We maintain our strong desire to see pay rises and incentives paid to our drivers and their families and cannot understand how such a generous offer was dismissed out of hand despite the extensive mediation and negotiation process that has been undertaken."

Tramways Union Secretary Kevin O' Sullivan told the Herald NZ Bus had called the union on Monday to discuss what it would take to settle the pay dispute.

He said they sent through two proposals to the bus company on Wednesday which were currently being considered.

O'Sullivan said members would hold off any plans to strike until NZ Bus comes back with a response to the proposals.

An NZ Bus spokesperson confirmed talks are ongoing.

Closing a deal between NZ Bus and the Tramways Union would put an end to months of negotiations that has involved a 24-hour strike, drivers being locked out, and mediation.