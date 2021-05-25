Website of the Year

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.
New Zealand|Politics

A Capital Letter: Wellington's $6.4 billion transport plan is anything but moving

4 minutes to read
An artist's impression of mass rapid transit in central Wellington. Photo /Supplied

An artist's impression of mass rapid transit in central Wellington. Photo /Supplied

Georgina Campbell
By:

Wellington issues reporter, NZ Herald

OPINION: Senior Wellington journalist Georgina Campbell's fortnightly column looks closely at issues in the capital.

It's almost two years to the day since Wellington's $6.4 billion transport plan was announced and we know nothing more

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.