A car fire on State Highway One shuts down Wellington Motorway off-ramp. Photo / NZTA

A car fire on State Highway One shuts down Wellington Motorway off-ramp. Photo / NZTA

The Tinakori off-ramp on State Highway 1 is closed following a car fire.

The blaze has been extinguished but emergency services and contractors are still on the scene.

Waka Kotahi said people should expect delays in the area and is advising all drivers to take an alternative route.