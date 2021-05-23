Person seriously injured in Wellington motorway car fire

Wellington motorists are warned of delays on Centennial Highway following reports of a car fire. Photo / NZTA

The driver of a car reportedly on fire on Centennial Highway in Wellington suffered serious injuries.

Emergency services are responding to the single-car crash on the southbound lane under the Newlands bridge over-ramp.

The crash was reported to police at 4.45pm.

One southbound lane was open, but the road is now closed while the serious crash unit investigates.

Police warn drivers of "considerable" southbound delays.

Motorists are urged to take alternative routes.