Two people arrested after Masterton assault

Police arrested to youths in Masterton yesterday following an assault. Photo / NZME

Police arrested to youths in Masterton yesterday following an assault. Photo / NZME

Police have arrested two youths in relation to an assault in Masterton yesterday.

At around 4.30pm two people attempted to steal a quad bike from a rural property in Skeets Rd.

They were interrupted by the bike's owner and a fight took place which left one person with moderate injuries.

The two youths appeared in Masterton Youth Court today charged jointly with aggravated burglary and wounding.

A police spokesperson said this was a confronting situation for the property owner and his immediate reaction was to defend himself and his property.

They said while police understand people react differently they discourage people from putting themselves in harm's way.