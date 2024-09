Around four police officers could be seen at the front of the school, with others patrolling the surrounding area.

A person at the scene said an alarm was going off, and a group of people had gathered at a nearby crossing.

A parent wrote on social media that their son had texted saying they were locked down in class, and armed police were clearing people from a nearby inlet who were walking dogs.

In November last year, Bayfield was locked down for two hours following an online threat.

More to come.

Sign up to The Daily H, a free newsletter curated by our editors and delivered straight to your inbox every weekday.