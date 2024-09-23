A group of three flats on Old Taupo Rd in Rotorua were this morning blocked off with police tape and three police officers were on the footpath.

A woman, who did not want to be named, said her nan lived in one of the Old Taupo Rd flats and the woman who was found dead lived in the middle flat.

She said her nan had been neighbours with the dead woman for about two years and knew her well.

”She said she was a lovely lady and she would have conversations with her.”

The victim was believed to have lived at the flat alone with a cat.

She said her nan was in shock about what happened, especially given she hadn’t heard anything at the time.

The woman said she and another family member stayed with her nan last night to reassure her.

Police guarding an Old Taupō Rd property in Utuhina, Rotorua, where a woman was found dead yesterday, sparking a homicide investigation. Photo / Ben Fraser

Another neighbour, who also didn’t want to be named who lived in a nearby flat, said she knew of the woman from seeing her neighbours while hanging out washing but didn’t know her personally.

She said many women lived alone in the flats nearby and to hear someone had died was “very scary”.

”We have lived here since 2003 and there’s never any burglaries or robberies. We are originally from India but we have been here 23 years and it is one of the safest countries in the world.”

Scene examinations are also under way at the Western Heights address where two people suffered critical injuries in an assault.

Police investigate a Russell Cres address in Rotorua where two people suffered critical injuries in an assault believed to be connected to a woman's death at a separate address. Photo / Ben Fraser

“We are currently not seeking anyone else in relation to this matter,” police said.

Anyone with information about either incident that may assist inquiries is asked to contact police via the 105 phone service or online referencing the file number 240923/0552.

Information can also be provided anonymously via Crime Stoppers on 0800 555 111.