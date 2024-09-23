New Zealand's child poverty targets set by the Labour government have not been met and Phillip Mehrtens has been reunited with his family after being held captive for 19.5 months.

A homicide investigation has been launched in Rotorua after a woman was found dead and two others were critically injured in “linked incidents”.

Emergency services were called to a Western Heights address about 5am on Monday following a report that two people were being seriously assaulted.

Police said they were transported to hospital in a critical condition.

Police were later called to an Utuhina address about 2.35pm to conduct a welfare check on a woman. Upon arrival, police located the woman deceased.