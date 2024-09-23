Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Home / New Zealand

Rotorua homicide investigation: Woman dead, two critically injured in ‘linked incidents’

NZ Herald
Quick Read
New Zealand's child poverty targets set by the Labour government have not been met and Phillip Mehrtens has been reunited with his family after being held captive for 19.5 months.

A homicide investigation has been launched in Rotorua after a woman was found dead and two others were critically injured in “linked incidents”.

Emergency services were called to a Western Heights address about 5am on Monday following a report that two people were being seriously assaulted.

Police said they were transported to hospital in a critical condition.

Police were later called to an Utuhina address about 2.35pm to conduct a welfare check on a woman. Upon arrival, police located the woman deceased.

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

“Police believe the incidents are linked, and one person is assisting us with our inquiries,” a spokesperson said.

Scene examinations are underway at each of the properties and police inquiries are ongoing to determine what occurred.

“We are currently not seeking anyone else in relation to this matter,” police said.

Anyone with information about either incident which may assist inquiries is asked to contact police via the 105 phone service or online referencing the file number 240923/0552.

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

Information can also be provided anonymously via Crime Stoppers on 0800 555 111.

Save

Latest from New Zealand

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

Latest from New Zealand