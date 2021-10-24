Person dies after falling from moving vehicle in Kawakawa Bay

The incident happened just before 7pm on Clevedon-Kawakawa Road. Photo / RNZ, Claire Eastham-Farrelly

A person has died after falling from a moving vehicle in Kawakawa Bay southeast of Auckland last night.

The incident happened just before 7pm on Clevedon-Kawakawa Rd.

Police are investigating.

The holiday road toll has risen to seven after two people died following a two-car crash west of Whangārei this morning.

Emergency services were called to the crash on State Highway 14 near Wheki Valley at about 9.40 am this morning.

Two people died in the crash and three others received moderate to critical injuries.

The road remains closed and people asked to avoid the area and to expect delays.

Two people died in a two-car crash at Waihola in South Otago yesterday.

On Friday, a motorcyclist died in Canterbury after colliding with a car and a woman was killed when she was hit by a truck in Hawke's Bay.