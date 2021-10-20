Covid-19 Lockdown: Auckland's top spots with a view for Labour Weekend walks

Pursue a new view during level 3 lockdown. Photo / Auckland Unlimited

Everyone loves a good view, whether it's a cityscape stacked across the skyline or a rough set of mountain ranges layering into the horizon.

Maybe it's something about the perspective, the way these gigantic features and vast landscapes are shrunk so small we could fit a building in our back pocket and hold a beach in the palm of our hand. Finally, from a distance and for a moment, we can properly take in the big, beautiful world.

Or, perhaps, it's about the novelty we never expect to find in places that seem so familiar. Our everyday suburbs or local coastline turned into something new simply when seen from another angle.

For many Aucklanders, "novelty" has become a rare commodity. After months of lockdown walks and now, distanced picnics, the views of our nearby beaches and parks have lost that exciting newness.



So, this Labour Weekend, with regional travel off the cards, it's time to rally your bubble, grab some masks and see Tāmaki Makaurau from a fresh new angle.



Mt Victoria, Devonport

If it's sweeping views of the Auckland skyline you're in the mood for, Mt Victoria is your destination. Rising 87m above the shore, it treats visitors to panoramic views of Auckland city, the Hauraki Gulf, Rangitoto Island and the North Shore.

The stunning view from Devonport's Mount Victoria. Photo / David St George, Auckland Unlimited

Achilles Point, St Heliers

Cruise past the crowds congregating at Mission Bay, Kohi Beach and St Heliers, all the way along Cliff Road to Achilles point. It's here on this viewing platform you can find some of the best scenes of the Hauraki Gulf, Rangitoto Island, Brown's Island and Auckland's cityscape. Seek out the hidden staircase and you can catch some sun on Ladies Bay Beach.

Westhaven Marina

With 2000 boats, the Westhaven Marina isn't just one of the largest in the Southern Hemisphere but the whole world too. Even if a view of boats doesn't float yours, visitors can enjoy a rich, full sunset with one of the best views of Auckland Bridge.

Auckland's Westhaven Marina at dusk. Photo / Chris McLennan, Auckland Unlimited For Travel Oct-15

Musick Point, Bucklands Beach

Perched on the edge of Bucklands Beach Peninsular is Musick Point/ Te Waiarohia, the location of a historical radio building and many swimming spots and, of course, an awesome view of Tāmaki River and Karaka Bay. Scramble along a path of flattened grass and down some steep steps, to the very corner of the point and you'll be rewarded with smooth rocks you can dive off, sunbathe on or climb around.

Cyril Bassett VC Lookout, Stanley Point

Sunset plus cityscape plus Cyril Basset VC lookout equals all kinds of romantic. Stanley Point locals may be annoyed we've let the secret out, but this little spot boasts big views of Auckland's downtown city and surrounding suburbs from across the harbour.

The sweeping views from Stanley Point. Photo / Damian Alexander, Auckland Unlimited

Te Onewa Pā / Stokes Point

If you're willing to endure some fierce winds for an epic view, then drive down under the north side of Auckland's harbour bridge, to Stokes Point Reserve. A favourite spot for photographers, and with a surprising amount of cultural and historical significance, the area has received some much-needed TLC with a raised timber walkway and beautiful pouwhenua.

Cornwall Park, Epsom

We know what you're thinking, really? Cornwall Park? But for those who haven't been in years, you may be surprised by how stunning this maunga really is. Grab your walking shoes and take a lap around and up Maungakiekie / One Tree Hill or hunt out a perfect patch of lush grass for a picnic among the trees.

Cornwall Park with Auckland CBD in the distance. Photo / Auckland Unlimited

Blockhouse Bay Beach Reserve

South of the suburb, this reserve is a trove of old heritage sites. But for a truly special view, one needs to wander through the park and off the beaten track. Following a narrow tree-lined track, you'll eventually surface at an exclusive cliffside spot at the edge of the peninsular, looking out across the big, beautiful bay. Bring a big blanket and stay awhile to watch the sunrise or set.

Shakespear Regional Park, Whangaparāoa

Those who trek around Shakespear Regional Park Loop are treated to next level views back across Gulf Harbour, Rangitoto and Auckland city. Keep an eye out for the famous giant Picture Frame, where walkers can snap a photo, before making your way down to Shakespear beach.

The famous picture frame at Shakespear Regional Park. Photo / Natalie Slade

French Bay Beach, Titirangi

Blink and you'll miss it; this petite Titirangi beach may be compact but will certainly be free from central crowds. Decorated with a line of pōhutukawa trees, the calm waters are perfect for a kayak, paddleboard or gentle dip, with Mangere and Ihumātao on the horizon.

Lake Wainamu, Waitakere Ranges

For a slightly different kind of view, make your way to the gigantic sand dunes near Lake Wainamu. Found just past Te Henga Beach, a scramble up the epic dunes rewards you with awesome views across the almost apocalyptic landscape. Once you've worked up a sweat, walk around the Lake Wainamu track where you can stop for a dip in the freshwater waterfall halfway around the path.

The mighty sand dunes near Lake Wainamu. Photo / Auckland Unlimited

Wenderholm Reserve, Wenderholm

Lodged between Puhoi River and Waiwera River is one of the city's most beautiful regional parks; Wenderholm Reserve. Covered in dense forest, dozens of walking tracks and picnic tables, it's the perfect destination for a day trip. To get the lay of the land, including Hauraki Gulf (and the Coromandel Peninsula on a good day), make the 20-minute walk up Maungatauhoro Track.

Piha Beach, Piha

It may not be a "hidden gem", but we can't deny that Piha boasts some of the best views, ocean surf and wild beachscape around. Clamber up part of the iconic "Lion Rock" to survey the beach from above, or follow the Mercer Bay Loop trail for a 40-minute coastline adventure.

Piha Beach with the Waitakere Ranges in the distance. Photo / Auckland Unlimited

