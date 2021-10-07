Great Walk Season: Masks in DoC huts and Covid 19 measures

Common sense: DoC 'strongly encourages' wearing of face coverings in huts and distancing under Level 2. Photo / Getty Images

As DoC wardens return to the huts ahead of the summer Great Walk season there are a few extra necessities they will be asking hikers to pack in and pack out.

Face coverings, cleaning products and a method of contact tracing are all "strongly encouraged" at Level 2.

Great Walk season runs from 26 October to April.

With the country still under heightened Covid alert levels, there's a chance that there will be some new steps to take if you are heading out on the trails this summer.

While under Level 3 huts, campsites and public toilets will remain closed.

Heritage and Visitors Director Tim Bamford says that they want to make sure hikers are aware of any new requirements before they head out on their trails.

"Our approach is to provide people with clear information on what they can expect when staying in a hut under Alert Level 2 and to let people make their own decisions about whether to continue," he said.

Common sense, familiar contact tracing and MoH guidelines will be in place to help keep DoC facility users safe.

Face coverings

A mask is a must if heading to a hut under Level 2. Make sure you pack a couple of face coverings before you head on the trail, because it might be a long hike to pick up a spare.

Bamford says it is "not practical" to expect hut users to wear masks while sleeping or eating, but ask them to be courteous to other hikers.

"They should do their best to physically distance, clean surfaces regularly and wear a face covering as much as practically possible," he says.

Distancing

Public huts are difficult place to get privacy, let alone distance. However DoC is asking guests to keep a minimum of 2 metres separation from other parties.

They have also put a cap of 50 people per night, on huts to help maintain distance.

Larger huts such as the Pinnacles Hut in the Coromandel and Luxmore Hut on the Kepler track will not be taking bookings over this cap.

"If Alert Level 2 applies during the Great Walk season then limits will be applied."

Bookable DoC huts will be provided with a unique QR code for contact tracing. Otherwise the paper "intentions book" should be used to keep a record of visitors.

Do hut users need to be vaccinated?

DoC does not currently require hut users to be vaccinated, however there is the consideration that vaccines may become more important to use of public facilities in future.

"DoC will continue to follow Ministry of Health guidance and will update policies according to any developments."

Hikers should check the latest DoC Covid Response and Ministry of Health guidelines before going hiking.

Cancellations

These requirements will be reviewed should parts of New Zealand return to Level 1, however DoC's advice is to "remain vigilant" in case of sudden changes in alerts.

Advice to hikers is still: if you're feeling unwell, stay at home.

Hut users wishing to cancel can do so for a full refund.

"They should cancel the trip if they are uncomfortable with sharing a hut with strangers under Alert Level 2, or take a tent."