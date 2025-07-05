Advertisement
Home / New Zealand

Sex attacker Haydn Christy destroys prison release chance trying to fool drug test with chamomile tea

Jeremy Wilkinson
By
Open Justice multimedia journalist, Palmerston North·NZ Herald·
4 mins to read

Haydn Christy abducted a jogger from the Hātea Loop Track near Whangārei and subjected her to a prolonged sexual assault. Composite Photo / NZME

A man who abducted a jogger and subjected her to an hours-long sexual attack that has been described as “something out of a horror movie” has shot down his chance of release from prison by trying to cheat a drug test using chamomile tea inside a rubber glove.

Haydn

