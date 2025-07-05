Christy told the board he’d had a single puff of cannabis in the weeks before the test after being offered a joint by another prisoner.

“I know I’ve done wrong,” he said, “and I was so close to being released …I’m disappointed in myself, and I’m disappointed that I’m here in this situation at the moment.

Haydn Teoneroa Christy was sentenced to 12 years in jail for an attack on a woman on Whangārei's Loop Walkway. Photo / NZME

“I knew it was a mistake after I had that puff … It didn’t help me with what was going on.”

Christy was high on meth when he attacked the woman at 6.30am on April 29, 2016, by punching her and hitting her with a rock before forcing her into a car. He then drove her home and sexually violated her.

He forced her to watch pornography before sexually abusing her further and threatening to kill her before dumping her on a city street, where she was found by a member of the public.

The attack sparked a rally in which thousands of residents walked the track in a show of solidarity and to raise money for Christy’s victim. Lights were also installed on previously unlit sections of the track.

Christy pleaded guilty in the High Court at Whangārei to abduction for the purpose of sexual violation, threatening to kill, wounding with intent to cause grievous bodily harm and four charges of sexual violation by unlawful sexual connection.

Drug use was a core theme of his offending, and something that Christy has identified as a risk in his safety plan for his release from prison.

So the Parole Board was “deeply concerned” to hear that he had been smoking cannabis. It doubted his claim of having a single puff, given that he went to such elaborate lengths to try to cheat a drug test.

‘It was just dumb’

Christy told the board he’d used chamomile tea because it was the only thing he could think of that looked like urine. He poured it into a rubber glove because it was the closest thing to hand.

“It was just dumb,” he said. “I was doing so well out there.

Police examine the scene after a Whangārei woman was attacked and abducted on the Hātea Loop Walkway in 2016. Photo / File

“I’ve got to start all over again.”

Christy said he accepted the puff of cannabis because he was in a low place after his planned accommodation outside prison fell through, and after the death of a family member.

“It didn’t help me with what was going on,” he told the board.

“I looked at myself in the mirror afterwards and said, ‘What are you doing?’ You’re nearly there.’”

His lawyer, Regena Sommers, said his offending was like “something out of a creepy and cruel horror movie”, but he’d been working to turn his life around, and his recent conduct was a lapse.

“It was literally just a puff, and a few weeks later, when he was asked to do a drug test, he just panicked,” she said.

“This wasn’t a return to full-blown addiction, it was just a puff.”

However, the board declined Christy’s bid for early release today and will see him again next year.

Jeremy Wilkinson is an Open Justice reporter based in Manawatū, covering courts and justice issues with an interest in tribunals. He has been a journalist for nearly a decade and has worked for NZME since 2022.