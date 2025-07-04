“We’ve got to make sure that there’s a balanced debate and, as well as the emotion of a golf course and enjoying a golf course, there’s a good hard look at some of the realities that might happen if there’s another [extreme weather] event like that and how we can protect people from the kind of pain they suffered a little over two years ago.”

Faafoi said, as a golfer himself, ideally, the golf course could be maintained, but the council needed to do its job to deal with the natural hazard risk.

IAG chief executive Amanda Whiting said the proposal prioritised the safety of Aucklanders living in the surrounding area.

She said her insurance company received more than 3000 claims for homes, vehicles and businesses in neighbouring suburbs after the 2023 weather events.

“As New Zealand’s largest general insurer, our priority is protecting people, property and communities from the increasing risks posed by extreme weather and flooding. The reality is that climate change is driving more frequent and severe flood events.

“Strategic land-use decisions like this, which build resilience and reduce future harm, are essential to keeping insurance both accessible and affordable.

“Investing in natural hazard protection now helps avoid far greater costs later.”

The council said it would assess a revised proposal from Takapuna Golf Club and make a decision in the coming weeks.

Construction on any approved plan for the flood catchment at the golf course was not expected to begin until 2027.

- RNZ