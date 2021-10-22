Weather: Humid, grey, wet and blustery Labour weekend in the forecast

Humid, wet and blustery Labour Weekend in the forecast. Photo / File

Outdoor picnics and catch ups may be in the plans for many Aucklanders this long Labour weekend, but the weather won't be playing ball.

MetService is forecasting some wet and humid weather for the big city and, in fact, for most of the upper North Island.

Today's rain is expected to extend into the Tasman Sea and then spread onto western regions on Saturday night.

This would mean a humid, grey, wet and blustery Labour Weekend for Auckland and Northland. A brighter and possibly showery Monday is in store with lighter winds.

High pressure further south will bring settled weather until the rain arrives in the west on Saturday night before crossing the country on Sunday.

MetService is forecasting some wet and humid weather for Auckland and the upper North Island. Photo / Supplied

"Saturday's forecast looks like it will be the best day in most places this Labour Weekend for those looking to spend some time outdoors," said MetService meteorologist Dan Corrigan.

"We're expecting regions east of the Southern Alps to mostly be sheltered from Sunday's rain, so these places will have the pick of the weekend's weather."

Labour Day itself is forecast to be showery for the upper North Island and in the south and west of the South Island, but dry everywhere else. Temperatures are on the warmer side for this time of year.

"Labour Weekend is also the traditional tomato planting time for a summer harvest, so those looking to do some gardening should keep eye on the forecast," Corrigan said.

Surf Life Saving NZ will be kicking off its patrol season this weekend. Photo / Supplied

But if Aucklanders are thinking of breaking bubbles and having parties over the long weekend, think again. Authorities are asking you to stay safe, keep to your bubbles go get vaccinated - and remember the Covid-19 guidelines in alert level 3.

"If the wet weather dampens your catch-up plans, do not move the gathering inside. Covid-19 is still in the community and the lack of ventilation inside makes it easy for the virus to spread," Auckland Council said.

The council is also urging Aucklanders to stay local, not go to their holiday homes or plan any overnight trips.

Rain is in the forecast for Northland, with heavy falls possible tomorrow, while Auckland. Coromandel and Waikato can expect a mostly cloudy day.

Wellington and Canterbury will enjoy a mostly fine day, and clouds and drizzle are the forecast for Gisborne, Hawke's Bay and Nelson.

Waitomo to Whanganui, also Bay of Plenty and the central high country: Mainly fine today, becoming cloudy tomorrow morning. Scattered rain tomorrow night.

Come Sunday, and it would be scattered rain for most in the North Island, with downpours getting more persistent and heavier for Northland. Most of the South Island can also expect rain or showers.

The cloud and rain will remain for most parts of the country on public holiday Monday.

Police say they will continue to be highly visible in the community and on the road through the weekend to ensure everyone "is safe and feels safe".

"We encourage everyone to enjoy the break, but to remember there are still restrictions in place, particularly around personal movement," police said in a statement.

Police said it had a low tolerance for any deliberate breaches of gathering restrictions under alert level 3.

"Police will take enforcement action in instances where these rules have been breached, which are in place to help stop the spread of Covid-19 in our community," it said.

Under alert level 2, gatherings are limited to a maximum of 100 people.

"We will take an education-first approach to advise people on the current restrictions but will take enforcement action if necessary."

People are also encouraged to wear face masks, keep a distance from people and scan or keep a physical record of wherever they went.

Those planning on heading out on the water are reminded to keep safe.

Always wear a life jacket, whether boating or rock fishing, have two forms of waterproof communication and leave detailed information on where you're headed and expected back.

Surf Life Saving NZ will be kicking off its patrol season this weekend, and urging the public to work with them to maintain safe beaches.

This year, the season is faced with the added difficulty of lifeguards operating under Covid-19 restrictions.

Paul Dalton, Surf Life Saving CEO, said: "There has been a tremendous amount of work going on to provide advice to clubs on how they are going to operate safely at the different alert levels.

"Clubs and members will be at the beach, but it might be a bit different to previous years in terms of the lifesaving service provided in some areas."

Chris Emmett, Surf Life Saving National Club & Volunteer Development Manager said some clubs will have reduced staffing or may have decided not to patrol due to Covid complications and availability of club members.