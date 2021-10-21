Covid-19 Delta outbreak: How to make the most of Labour weekend in lockdown

Countless Aucklanders will be out picnicking this weekend. Photo / Getty Images

Whether you're in level 3 lockdown in Auckland or the Waikato or you're able to get out and about this Labour weekend, we all deserve to enjoy the long weekend.

Now's the chance to slow down, catch your breath, and relax with your loved ones.

Whether you like to get active on your days off, get the whole family involved or you want to keep it simple (and let's face it, Aucklanders, trying a new coffee shop is a novelty at this point) there's plenty to do.

Wherever you are in New Zealand, here's how to make the most of the long weekend.

Climb a mountain

We might be stuck here, but Aucklanders are lucky to be in lockdown in a city full of beautiful walks.

If you haven't ticked them all off your list just yet, Labour Weekend is the perfect time to walk up some of our beautiful maunga.

Whether it's the ever-popular Maungawhau/Mount Eden, Maungakiekie/One Tree Hill or Takarunga/Mount Victoria, get your step count up and take in the views - you won't regret it.

Cafe crawl

With cafes offering takeaways at level 3, it's more important than ever to support local hospitality businesses struggling during lockdown.

Why not turn it into a challenge to try all of the local coffee shops in your area? Just make sure you spread out your cafe crawl over the weekend so you don't overdose on the caffeine.

Backyard games

In Auckland, indoor gatherings still aren't an option - but you can have one other bubble around to chill out in your backyard.

When you've eaten all the picnic food and finished your drinks, why not get out a (contactless) board game or play some charades? Or go old school and draw hopscotch on the driveway for the kids.

Visit a dog park

Auckland is home to several parks specifically designed for energetic pets to burn off some energy. Even if you don't own a dog, simply taking a walk around one of these is enough to boost your mood.

You can take your pooch out on a little adventure, coffee in hand, and watch them live their best lives, or simply watch - and convince your bubble it's time to get one of your own.

Family movie marathon

The weather this weekend isn't looking too flash - so if your outdoor picnic plans get rained out, it's time to get cosy inside.

If there's a film series you've been meaning to catch up on or some old classics you want to show the kids, you can make the most of the long weekend by curling up on the couch with a bowl of popcorn, Coke in hand, and recreate the cinema experience at home.

Why not take the opportunity to try out all the cafes in your area? Photo / Supplied

Wellington Lions match

If you're in the Wellington region and need to get your sports fix, you can head to Porirua park to watch the Wellington Lions take on Southland on Saturday, October 23.

Tickets are free so you can grab those online before the game kicks off at 4.35pm.

There's even a vaccination tent at this game - so you can get your dose of Pfizer and of rugby at the same time. Win-win.

Halloween on the Cable Cars

If Wellingtonians are keen on a spooky weekend, Lambton Quay could be the place to go.

The iconic cable cars will be running a Halloween themed ride all the way through till October 31 between 7.30pm and 8pm.

The cable cars decked out in Halloween themed decorations and there also could be a few surprises on the way up.

Snow day at Mount Hutt

It's the last weekend of the ski season - and there's no better time to head to the slopes at Mount Hutt, under two hours' drive from Christchurch.

Bundle up, grab your skis or toboggans and head out for a fun day on the slopes.

Do an escape room

For regions in level 2, escape rooms are up and running again.

So if you have keen puzzle solvers in your family or you fancy a bit of an adventure on your long weekend, round them up and head out to one of the countless escape rooms on offer in all of our major cities that aren't in level 3.

Hawke's Bay Arts Festival

If you're in the sunny Hawke's Bay, the region's beloved arts festival is going ahead under Delta restrictions.

It's being held for the seventh time to celebrate Kiwi artists and performers with a whole range of live music, theatre, circus and art on offer.

So why not head out and support some of Aotearoa's own talent - just don't forget to mask up while you watch from the audience.