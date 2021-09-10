Person dies after being hit by car in Matamata

The car struck the person on Waharoa Rd East, which runs parallel to State Highway 27 north of the township. Photo / File

A pedestrian has died after being struck by a car in Matamata tonight.

The car struck the person on Waharoa Rd East, which runs parallel to State Highway 27 north of the township, about 9.35pm.

Diversions are in place and motorists are asked to follow the directions of emergency services staff.

It comes as one person is believed to be critically injured, along with another with serious injuries, after a car collided to a fence just after 9pm in Masterton.

The Serious Crash Unit has been called out to the Perry St incident and cordons are in place at intersections of Perry Street/Coradine Street, Perry Street/Cole Street, and Perry Street/Chapel Street.

