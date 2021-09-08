Two people in critical condition following serious crash in Auckland

Photo / File

Two people are in a critical condition following a serious crash in Auckland this evening.

Police are currently at the scene of a crash between two vehicles on North Rd in Clevedon.

The crash was reported just before 5pm.

A police spokesperson said two people are in a critical condition.

North Rd is currently closed between Maraetai-Coast Rd and Mark Williams Dr, and motorists are advised to avoid the area while cordons remain in place.

The Serious Crash Unit has been advised and will be examining the scene.