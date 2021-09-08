One dead, two injured after Wellington car crash

A person has died after a crash in Wellington last night.
Emergency services were called to Shelly Bay Rd, Maupuia, about 9.50pm after reports a car had left the road and rolled onto rocks.
A police spokesperson said one person was found dead at the scene.
Two people were transported to Wellington Hospital, with critical and serious injuries.
The road was closed overnight while the Serious Crash Unit examined the scene.
An investigation will follow into the circumstances of the crash, the spokesperson said.