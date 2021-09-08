One dead after motorcycle crash on Crown Range Rd in Otago

The Crown Range Rd is closed following a serious crash earlier this morning. The road is pictured after heavy snowfall earlier this year. Photo / George Heard

A motorcyclist has died after a serious crash on Crown Range Rd in Otago this morning.

A police spokesperson said the motorcyclist went into a barrier and died at the scene.

The road was closed earlier today after the crash.

Police were called to the crash, near the Cardrona Village around 10.40am.

The Serious Crash Unit has examined scene and the cause of the crash will be investigated.