One arrested after reports of firearm at Christchurch Hospital

A person has been arrested after reports of a firearm at Christchurch Hospital.

Police were called to the hospital at 10.30am today after reports a person had entered the Christchurch Outpatient Building with a gun.

Armed police attended as a precaution but found no firearms were involved.

One person has been taken into custody, a police spokesperson said.

A witness said a man came into the hospital's outpatients' building and threatened to shoot someone, Star News reported.

Canterbury District Health Board chief executive Dr Peter Bramley said police were called to an incident involving a patient at the Outpatients building on the Christchurch Hospital campus earlier this morning.



The incident has now been resolved and roadblocks are no longer in place.



Patients should attend their appointments on the Christchurch Hospital campus as planned, he said.