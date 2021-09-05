Armed police clear Christchurch property after reports of a firearm

Armed police swarm a property on England St in Christchurch following reports of a firearm. Photo / Violet French

The Armed Offenders Squad is clearing a Christchurch property after reports of a person with a firearm.

Police were called to England St in Linwood around 1.15pm.

Police said they are speaking with a man and a woman at the property and there is no indication of any injuries.

No firearm has been located at this stage.

Residents in nearby Cashel and Hereford streets reported seeing armed police.

Resident Violet French said an armed officer was seen cordoning off Hereford St earlier this afternoon.

She said a few AOS officers were seen having a discussion with someone on the corner of England and Hereford St, near a Kainga Ora complex.

Another resident on the corner of Cashel and England streets stayed inside with the door locked after being told by police there was an armed person in the area.

- More to come