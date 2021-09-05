Voyager 2021 media awards
WEBSITE OF THE YEAR
APP OF THE YEAR

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.
New Zealand|Crime

Armed police clear Christchurch property after reports of a firearm

Quick Read
Armed police swarm a property on England St in Christchurch following reports of a firearm. Photo / Violet French

Armed police swarm a property on England St in Christchurch following reports of a firearm. Photo / Violet French

NZ Herald

The Armed Offenders Squad is clearing a Christchurch property after reports of a person with a firearm.

Police were called to England St in Linwood around 1.15pm.

Police said they are speaking with a man and a woman at the property and there is no indication of any injuries.

DO YOU KNOW MORE? EMAIL US

No firearm has been located at this stage.

Residents in nearby Cashel and Hereford streets reported seeing armed police.

Armed police clear a property on England S, Linwood in Christchurch. Photo / Violet French
Armed police clear a property on England S, Linwood in Christchurch. Photo / Violet French

Resident Violet French said an armed officer was seen cordoning off Hereford St earlier this afternoon.

She said a few AOS officers were seen having a discussion with someone on the corner of England and Hereford St, near a Kainga Ora complex.

Another resident on the corner of Cashel and England streets stayed inside with the door locked after being told by police there was an armed person in the area.

- More to come